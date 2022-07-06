Left Menu

Uttarakhand Special Principal Secy chairs meet aiming to promote local artists, tourism

Uttarakhand Special Principal Secretary Abhinav Kumar has instructed the state Information Department that filmmaking should be made practical and simple in the special context of the state.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 06-07-2022 17:41 IST
Uttarakhand Special Principal Secretary Abhinav Kumar (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Special Principal Secretary Abhinav Kumar has instructed the state Information Department that filmmaking should be made practical and simple in the special context of the state. In a review meeting in relation to the New Film Policy-2022 on Tuesday, Kumar said that the film producers/directors should be motivated to make films thereby identifying destinations in remote areas of Uttarakhand.

"The annual function should be organized to award actors, actresses, film producers & directors by conducting a film festival like National Film Awards," he said. Its objective should be to shoot more and more films in the state, employment should be created, local artists should be benefited and tourism in the state should be promoted.

The official also instructed that for film production based on local dialect/language, equal importance should be given to film production based on English/Hindi language. A special provision of scholarship should be made for the students of Uttarakhand origin who take admission in Film and Television Institute, Pune/Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute, Kolkata.

With the new film policy, more and more jobs will be created, the hotel and taxi business will increase, local artists will get benefits, and the state will get SGST. As more money will be received in the form of revenue and tourism will be promoted. (ANI)

