Left Menu

Salman Khan seeks weapon license for 'self-protection' following threat letter

Actor Salman Khan has applied for a weapon license for self-protection in view of the threat letter that he received from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang last month.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-07-2022 21:51 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 21:51 IST
Salman Khan seeks weapon license for 'self-protection' following threat letter
Bollywood actor Salman Khan (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Salman Khan has applied for a weapon license for self-protection in view of the threat letter that he received from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang last month. "Actor Salman Khan applied for a weapon license for self-protection at the Mumbai Police, after he recently received a threat letter," said the Mumbai Police.

Actor Salman Khan Today met Mumbai CP Vivek Phansalkar over the threat letter received to him and his father, After the threat letter, Salman Khan submitted an application to the Mumbai Police seeking a weapon licence for his own protection. In this context, Salman Khan met Mumbai CP.

Notably, Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan had received a death threat on June 5, days after Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. Salim Khan's security team found the letter outside their Mumbai home near the Bandra Bandstand promenade, where Salim Khan goes for his routine morning jog.

Salman Khan went to Mumbai CP Vivek Phansalkar office today in connection with his application for the weapon license. The CP sought information regarding the threat that he received and apprised the actor about his security and the report of the Special Branch in the matter.

The letter that the actor received in Hindi said that both Salim Khan and his son would soon meet the same fate as slain singer Siddhu Moosewala (Tera Moosawala bana denge), said the police sources on condition of anonymity. As per the information received from Maharashtra Home Department, the reason behind the Bishnoi gang threatening actor Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan was to create an atmosphere to show their power.

"The gang was preparing to extort money from big businessmen and actors," it said. Following the incident, the Maharashtra department of Home Affairs increased the security for actor Salman Khan.

A Mumbai crime branch team, conducting a probe into a letter threatening actor Salman Khan and his father, went to Pune last month and questioned Siddhesh Hiraman Kamble alias Mahakal, who is part of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, a police official said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helmets? Study reveals

Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helme...

 United States
2
This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southern Ring Nebula

This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southe...

 Global
3
(Update: Delayed) SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit today: Watch live

(Update: Delayed) SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit...

 United States
4
OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022