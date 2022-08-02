Left Menu

I-T raids underway at multiple locations linked to Tamil film producer Anbu Chezhiyan

In a massive crackdown, the Income Tax Department carried out raids at multiple locations believed to be linked to well-known financier and Tamil Film Producer Anbu Chezhiyan.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 02-08-2022 14:57 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 14:57 IST
In a massive crackdown, the Income Tax Department carried out raids at multiple locations believed to be linked to well-known financier and Tamil Film Producer Anbu Chezhiyan. According to sources, The IT sleuths were carrying out raids at 40 places including Chennai, Madurai since 5 am in the morning. At Chennai, a team of sleuths reportedly also raided a location at Nungambakkam Kamthar Nagar area. Cheziyan reportedly lives in the area.

The raids come just five months after Chezhiyan's daughter's grand wedding in Chennai which was graced by celebrities from across India. Personalities ranging from Rajinikanth, Kamal Hassan, Suriya to Boney Kapoor were present at the venue. Mny politicians also attended the wedding. Chezhiyan, a native of Madurai is very influential and a top financier in the Tamil film industry.

Chezhiyan received public attention in 2017 when Ashok Kumar, cousin of director Sasikumar died by suicide with a note alleging mental torture and trauma over financial issues by Chezhiyan. After this, Chezhiyan got public attention in 2020 when IT raids were carried on personalities linked to the movie "Bigil" which was released on 2019. That time even the whole Bigil movie crew came under I-T scanner with raids on Actor Vijay and AGS Production house.

Two years later, the Income Tax Department has now raided multiple locations linked to the powerful film producer. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

