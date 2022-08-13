Left Menu

Delhi Police arrest Bhojpuri singer turned drug peddler with 21 kg ganja

Delhi Police on Friday said that they have arrested a popular singer-turned-drug peddler with 21.508 kg ganja.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2022 07:15 IST | Created: 13-08-2022 07:15 IST
Delhi Police arrest Bhojpuri singer turned drug peddler with 21 kg ganja
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Police on Friday said that they have arrested a popular singer-turned-drug peddler with 21.508 kg ganja. According to the Police, the accused has been identified as 31-year-old Vinay Sharma, a resident of Bihar's Siwan. He has reportedly sung over 100 songs.

On August 10, the staff of Narcotics Squad West District received specific information that one drug peddler would come at Todapur Village, Shashtri Marg T Point, Inderpuri to meet someone. Immediately, a team laid a trap, and at about 10.30 am, the accused was spotted who was identified by the informer as the same Vinay to whom he provided information. "He was apprehended by the team. On enquiry his complete identity was revealed as Vinay Sharma R/O Siwan, Bihar, Age 31 Years (A famous Bhojpuri Singer who sang more than 100 songs) and on search total 21.508 kgs of ganja was recovered from him," said police.

A case has been registered under Section 20 Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Inderpuri Police Station. "Further efforts are going to trace the Source of the Contraband," police added.

Further investigation is underway. Last month, a team of Police officials of the Anti-Narcotics Cell, Dwarka nabbed four women drug peddlers from Indira market, Najafgarh and recovered 6.47 kg of cannabis and four mobile phones from their possession.

During the search, large quantities of illicit cannabis were recovered from their possession. During the initial interrogation, they disclosed their identity as Neelam (35), Sunita (35), Neeta (34) and Savitri (34). All are residents of the Najafgarh area of Delhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

