Left Menu

Apurva Chandra unveils 'People’s G20', eBook on India’s G20 Presidency

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2023 17:02 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 17:02 IST
Apurva Chandra unveils 'People’s G20', eBook on India’s G20 Presidency
  • Country:
  • India

Shri Apurva Chandra, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting today unveiled “People’s G20”, an eBook on India’s G20 Presidency in New Delhi. The book was released in the presence of Principal Director General, Press Information Bureau Shri Manish Desai and other senior Officers of Ministry of I&B and PIB.

 

The book presents a complete journey of India’s G20 Presidency. The book consists of three parts, the first part dealing with the monumental G20 Summit that was held between September 9-10, 2023 in New Delhi. The book encapsulates the structure and working of G20 and elaborates on the initiatives that have been taken under India’s Presidency of the grouping.

The second part provides a summary of the meetings of various Working Groups under the Sherpa and Finance Track along with the meetings of the Engagement Groups that have been held across the country over the last year since India took over as the Chair.

The last part of the eBook presents a photo essay of the Jan-Bhagidari events that were held across the country in the past year transforming India’s G20 Presidency into a people-powered movement.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements in elections case; US Supreme Court's Jackson urges nation's history of racism to be taught and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU regulator backs AstraZeneca and Daiichi's lung cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU re...

 Global
3
Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023