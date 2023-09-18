Apurva Chandra unveils 'People’s G20', eBook on India’s G20 Presidency

Shri Apurva Chandra, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting today unveiled “People’s G20”, an eBook on India’s G20 Presidency in New Delhi. The book was released in the presence of Principal Director General, Press Information Bureau Shri Manish Desai and other senior Officers of Ministry of I&B and PIB.

The book presents a complete journey of India’s G20 Presidency. The book consists of three parts, the first part dealing with the monumental G20 Summit that was held between September 9-10, 2023 in New Delhi. The book encapsulates the structure and working of G20 and elaborates on the initiatives that have been taken under India’s Presidency of the grouping.

The second part provides a summary of the meetings of various Working Groups under the Sherpa and Finance Track along with the meetings of the Engagement Groups that have been held across the country over the last year since India took over as the Chair.

The last part of the eBook presents a photo essay of the Jan-Bhagidari events that were held across the country in the past year transforming India’s G20 Presidency into a people-powered movement.

