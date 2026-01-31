Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Novo Nordisk's China President Zhou to step down in March

The longtime head of Novo Nordisk's China business will leave the company, the Danish drugmaker said on Friday, as it competes against Eli Lilly and a growing number of local drugmakers in the world's second largest pharmaceutical market. Christine Zhou, a senior vice president who has led the firm's operations in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, and mainland China since 2018, will leave at the end of March, Novo said in a statement on its official WeChat account.

Eli Lilly to build $3.5 billion Pennsylvania plant in US manufacturing push

Eli Lilly announced on Friday that it will build a pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Pennsylvania, its fourth new site in an effort to expand U.S. production and bolster medical supply chains. The $3.5 billion plant will make Lilly's injectable weight-loss medications, including retatrutide, the company said in a statement. That next-generation obesity drug has outperformed Lilly's blockbuster drug Zepbound.

US life expectancy jumps to a ‌record 79 years in 2024

U.S. life expectancy rose to a record high of 79 years in 2024, an increase of six months from the previous year, reflecting a sharp decline in deaths from COVID-19 and drug overdoses, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday. According to a report from the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics, life expectancy improved for both men and women across races and among Hispanics, surpassing the previous peak set in 2014.

Arthur J Gallagher's quarterly profit rises on fees, commission growth

Arthur J. Gallagher posted 24.5% rise in fourth-quarter adjusted profit on Thursday, as the insurance broker benefited from stronger commissions and fees amid solid demand. Insurance spending has proved resilient as businesses and individuals prioritize coverage against financial risks, natural disasters, and other losses, even as they rein in spending elsewhere.

Measles cases in South Carolina rise by 58 to 847, state health department says

South Carolina reported 847 measles cases on Friday, state health data showed, including 58 additional infections since Tuesday, as officials ⁠warned the widening outbreak could last weeks or months amid lagging vaccine uptake. There are currently 443 people in quarantine and 20 in isolation. The latest end of quarantine for these is February 24, the state health department said.

Novo's Wegovy pill surpasses 26,000 prescriptions in second full week

Novo Nordisk's Wegovy pill hit over 26,000 U.S. prescriptions in the second full week after its launch, IQVIA data shared by an analyst on Friday showed. Investors are closely watching prescription data to see if the Danish drugmaker can press its first-mover advantage against rival Eli Lilly in a competitive weight-loss market.

Dr. Lal Path Labs posts earnings dip on Indian labour code changes; test demand strong

Dr. Lal Path Labs reported a lower third-quarter profit on Friday after taking a one-time charge linked to India's new labour code, despite strong demand for its bundled test packages. Consolidated net profit fell to 905 million rupees ($9.85 million) in the quarter ended December 31, from 967 million rupees a year earlier.

New play in Denmark charts Novo Nordisk's weight loss boom

A play examining the meteoric rise of Danish weight-loss drug giant Novo Nordisk will premiere on Saturday at a theatre outside Copenhagen. "The Golden Calf" tells the story of August and Marie Krogh, the Danish couple who founded Nordisk Insulinlaboratorium in 1923, a precursor to Novo Nordisk that's now valued at $200 billion.

US Labor Department proposes rule to boost transparency in pharmacy benefit manager fees

The U.S. Department of ​Labor's Employee Benefits Security Administration on Thursday issued a proposed rule aimed at increasing transparency around fees and compensation collected by pharmacy benefit managers. The move, which follows a directive under President Donald Trump's executive order on lowering drug prices, seeks to clarify PBM business practices that affect employer-sponsored health plans covering millions of Americans.

Trump says Eli Lilly to build six US plants

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the head of Eli Lilly has told him the pharmaceutical company plans to build six plants in the U.S. "I spoke with the head of Eli Lilly, who's a fantastic guy, a star actually, he's a star, very smart, and ‍he told me he's building six plants in the United States, big ones," Trump said during a cabinet meeting at the White House.

Obamacare enrollment drops to about 23 million people for 2026

More than a million fewer Americans have signed up for Obamacare plans for 2026, with enrollment dropping to about 23 million as monthly premiums for many soared due to the expiration of extra COVID-19 pandemic health insurance subsidies. Total premium costs for subsidized Obamacare enrollees are expected to increase to an average $1,904 for 2026 from $888 in 2025, according to health-research firm KFF.

Nipah airport screenings are for reassurance, not scientific step to stop spread, experts say

Airport screenings for Nipah virus, which have been stepped up across Asia this week after two cases were identified in India, are more about reassurance than science, several leading experts said on Friday. Countries including Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Pakistan put in place temperature screenings at airports this week after India announced that two cases of the deadly Nipah virus had been found in West Bengal.

Moderna CMO Jacqueline Miller to step down

Moderna's Chief Medical Officer Jacqueline Miller, who led the development of the company's mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine Spikevax, will step down effective March 2, the vaccine maker said on Friday. Miller joined Moderna in 2020 as the therapeutic area head for infectious diseases. Her departure comes at a pivotal moment for the company, which is seeking to plug the revenue gap left by waning demand for COVID products and turn its mRNA platform into a broader, durable franchise.

Secretary Kennedy names new chair, 10 members to federal Alzheimer's advisory panel

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. appointed a new chair and 10 new public members to the Advisory Council ⁠on Alzheimer's Research, Care, and Services, the department ‌said in a statement on Thursday. The panel, created under the 2011 National Alzheimer's Project Act, meets each quarter to advise the government on reducing the burden of Alzheimer's disease and ⁠related dementias.

Health Rounds: Apple watches help patients monitor a common heart disorder

Apple watches are proving useful in screening for the common heart rhythm disorder atrial fibrillation, or AFib, according to two studies published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology. AFib, which significantly raises the risk of strokes, can be difficult to diagnose because often the rhythm irregularities are intermittent. Apple watch models capable of screening for possible AFib can either passively monitor the wearer's pulse with an optical sensor, or the wearer can place a finger on the crown to produce a one-lead electrocardiogram.

Regeneron bets added cholesterol benefit will help its obesity drug stand out

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' executives voiced confidence in its experimental weight-loss drug on Friday, saying added cholesterol-lowering benefits could give the company an edge in an increasingly crowded obesity market. Several drugmakers are looking to grab a ‍slice of the potential $150 billion weight-loss drug market, aiming to challenge the dominace of Novo Nordisk's Wegovy and Eli Lilly's Zepbound.

AstraZeneca strikes deal for up to $18.5 billion to license weight-loss drugs from China's CSPC

AstraZeneca will license experimental drugs for obesity and weight-related conditions from CSPC Pharmaceutical Group and collaborate on other projects, paying $1.2 billion upfront and up to $17.3 billion more if milestones are met, the Chinese drugmaker said on Friday. The deal builds on existing collaboration between the companies in areas such as artificial intelligence and a spokesperson for AstraZeneca said it was in addition to a $15 billion investment in China that the drugmaker announced on Thursday.

Danone recalls batches of Aptamil baby formula in Germany, letter shows

Danone has recalled at least three batches of its Aptamil baby formula in Germany, ​a letter to a wholesaler showed on Thursday, as the French food producer scrambles to contain a scare over a toxin contamination that started with Nestle products. In the letter dated January 26, Danone Deutschland asked wholesaler Alliance Healthcare to withdraw some batches of Aptamil produced between May and August 2025. The letter, published by online pharmacy Shop Apotheke, said it believes the wholesaler would have little or no remaining stock given that it had subsequently received deliveries of new products.

Regeneron beats quarterly profit estimates on Dupixent strength

U.S. drugmaker Regeneron Pharmaceuticals beat analysts' estimate for fourth-quarter profit on Friday, helped by strong demand ⁠for its eczema treatment, Dupixent. Dupixent, which Regeneron co-develops with French drugmaker Sanofi, has become an increasingly important growth driver as sales of its eye disease drug, Eylea, faces pressure from cheaper versions and rival treatments such as Roche's Vabysmo.

AstraZeneca sets out $15 billion China investment during Starmer visit

UK drugmaker AstraZeneca will invest $15 billion in China through 2030 to expand medicines manufacturing and research and development, it said on Thursday as British Prime Minister Keir Starmer visited Beijing. The announcement marks the biggest deal so far during the trip, as Britain seeks to strengthen ties with Beijing at a time of strained relations with Washington.

Stryker raises annual profit forecast on strong sales for medical devices

Medical equipment maker Stryker raised its full-year profit forecast on Thursday, banking on strong sales of its implants and other medical devices. Shares of the company rose as much as 3% in extended trading.

Study finds greater role for genetics in ⁠driving human lifespan

Many factors influence how long you live, such as diet, exercise, smoking, drinking, environment and other variables. It also helps not to get hit by a dump truck. But what about your genes? That has been a contentious question for decades. A new study points to a larger role for genetics than previous research had indicated, estimating the contribution of genes to determining human lifespan at about 50%. That is roughly double what prior research concluded, and it mirrors the findings of lifespan studies in laboratory animals.

US vaccine changes lead some parents to question other newborn care

U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s remaking of childhood vaccination policies is fueling resistance in labor and delivery wards, where doctors say parents are increasingly hesitant to allow other routine care for new babies. More than half a dozen pediatricians in six states said they are spending more time talking to parents about standard treatments given to newborns, including vitamin K to prevent dangerous bleeding and a topical antibiotic that protects against eye infections.

Corcept shares tumble after FDA letter reveals warnings before drug rejection

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics fell 16% on Friday after a corrected "complete response letter" from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration showed the agency had warned the company "on several occasions" not to submit its drug application. The FDA typically issues complete response letters, or CRLs, when it declines to approve a drug.

WHO ⁠sees low risk of Nipah virus spreading beyond India

There is a low risk of the deadly Nipah virus spreading from India, the World Health Organization said on Friday, adding that it did not recommend travel or trade curbs after two infections reported by the South Asian nation. Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam are among the Asian locations that tightened airport screening checks this week to guard against such a spread after India confirmedinfections.

Consumer group files complaint after infant milk recalls

Consumer rights campaign group foodwatch filed a criminal complaint in Paris on Thursday on behalf of eight families whose babies it says fell ⁠ill after consuming contaminated infant formula, claiming companies waited too long to warn the public. Several companies, including Nestle, Danone and Lactalis, have withdrawn batches of infant formula in the past month over concerns about ‌possible contamination with a toxin cereulide that can cause nausea and vomiting.

New malaria vaccines helped Ghana slash child deaths. Then Trump, others cut aid

New vaccines are helping Ghana approach a long-sought goal of ending child deaths from malaria, demonstrating the potential of the shots to drive back a disease that kills nearly half a million young children every year in Africa, according to the international vaccine aid group Gavi and the country's health service. But aid cutbacks by the Trump administration and other wealthy governments could mean fewer children benefit on the continent where malaria hits hardest, Gavi told Reuters.

Explainer-How alcohol consumption impacts cancer risks

New U.S. nutrition guidelines issued in January by the Trump administration have abandoned the government's long-standing practice of recommending specific limits on alcohol use in favor of simply advising people to drink less. The International Agency for Research on Cancer first classified alcohol as a carcinogen to humans in 1987. Evidence for this link from studies in humans and animals has strengthened since ⁠then, according to a January 2025 report from then-U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy showing cancer risks rise modestly with consumption.

WHO says Nipah virus risk low in India with no sign of spread

A World Health Organization official said on Friday that the risk of the spread of the Nipah virus is low, saying that none of the over 190 contacts of the two people infected in India had tested positive or developed symptoms of the disease. Hong Kong, ‍Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam are among the Asian locations that tightened airport screening checks this week to guard against such a spread after India confirmed infections.

