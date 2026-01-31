Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Bruce Springsteen releases Minneapolis protest song, sings 'ICE out now!'

Bruce Springsteen on Wednesday released a protest song honoring Alex Pretti and Renee Good, two Minneapolis residents killed in what he called the "state of terror" visited on the city by President Donald Trump's aggressive immigration raids. Springsteen said he wrote "Streets of Minneapolis" on Saturday, the day Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse, was shot dead by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents. Good, 37, a mother of three, was shot dead by an ICE agent ‌on Jan. 7.

Actor Tobey Maguire testifies at US lawyer's tax evasion trial

Spider-Man star Tobey Maguire testified on Wednesday at the U.S. criminal tax trial of Tom Goldstein, telling jurors in Greenbelt, Maryland that he once hired the prominent American lawyer to help recover more than $7 million in poker winnings. Maguire said he met Goldstein, a former top U.S. Supreme Court lawyer, through "poker circles." The actor, who starred as Spider-Man in Sam Raimi's 2002 blockbuster film, recounted learning poker in his youth, before later playing in casinos and at private homes.

New play in Denmark ⁠charts Novo Nordisk's weight loss boom

A play examining the meteoric rise of Danish weight-loss drug giant Novo Nordisk will premiere on Saturday at a theatre outside Copenhagen. "The Golden Calf" tells the story of August and Marie Krogh, the Danish couple who founded Nordisk Insulinlaboratorium in 1923, a precursor to Novo Nordisk that's now valued at $200 billion.

Bad Bunny, Kendrick Lamar or Lady Gaga could make Grammys history

The music industry will hand out its highest honors on Sunday at the Grammy Awards, where Bad Bunny, Kendrick Lamar and Lady Gaga will battle for the most coveted album of the year prize and a chance to make history. Trevor Noah is returning to host for a sixth time, which he says will be his last Grammys gig. The show will air live on CBS ​and stream on Paramount+ at 5 p.m. Los Angeles time (0100 GMT on Monday).

Mattel builds He-Man movie buzz with new action figures

Mattel launched a new line of action figures on Thursday for its upcoming live-action movie "Masters of the Universe", aiming to repeat the success of its 2023 smash hit "Barbie". The toymaker has more than a dozen movies in development ‍as it looks to reinvigorate its brands and spur demand.

Trump cabinet attends black carpet premiere of Amazon-backed documentary 'Melania'

With tensions in Minneapolis still high and a possible U.S. military strike on Iran looming, movers and shakers in the Trump administration took a timeout on Thursday to attend a lavish event celebrating a big-budget documentary about first lady Melania Trump. The movie, "Melania," was financed at an eyebrow-raising $75 million by Amazon MGM Studios. Amazon's chairman, Jeff Bezos, also contributed to President Donald Trump's inaugural fund earlier this year.

Catherine O'Hara, star of 'Schitt's Creek' and 'Home Alone,' dead at 71

Catherine O'Hara, the Emmy-winning actor who brought the eccentric Moira Rose of "Schitt's Creek" to global acclaim, has died at 71, said a representative from the office of her manager Marc Gurvitz. Among other roles, O'Hara also portrayed Kate McCallister, the mother of Macaulay Culkin's character in the movie "Home Alone," and Delia Deetz in the film "Beetlejuice."

Survival showdown in 'Send Help' is full of firsts for star Rachel McAdams

Rachel McAdams' ⁠maltreated and underappreciated character battles ‌it out with her boss on a desert island in director Sam Raimi's new horror-comedy "Send Help". McAdams stars ⁠as smart but frumpy Linda Liddle, who has long toiled in the strategy and planning department of a consultancy firm, but gets sidelined by her new misogynistic and entitled boss, Bradley (Dylan O'Brien). Given a final chance to prove her worth, Linda joins Bradley and his band of brothers on a business trip to Bangkok. When their plane crashes in a freak storm, Linda and Bradley are the only survivors and find themselves stranded on a remote island. A ‍fan of the TV show "Survivor", Linda thrives in the new environment, reversing the power dynamics, and tensions between the two soon turn into a battle of wills. The film, which opens in cinemas globally this week, features gory scenes and blends thriller elements and dark humour in Raimi's hallmark style. "Linda's been definitely one of the most fun parts I've played," McAdams said at the film's London premiere on Thursday. "There's just so much to ​do, from the survival training to being bloodied up like nobody's business. I definitely had a lot of firsts on this film. And after 25 years, you know, that's kind of exciting," the "Mean Girls" and "The Notebook" actress said. O'Brien said the movie, which was shot in Thailand, Australia and Los Angeles, was less physically demanding for its ⁠leads than it appears on screen. "I think it was a lot more fun than maybe you're thinking," he said. "I guess that's the movie magic of it. It looks really miserable and we're having all this stuff thrown onto us and coming out of us, but it was a blast." Raimi, who directed from a script by Damian Shannon and Mark Swift, said he hoped the film would keep audiences on their toes. "I really wanted to follow the screenplay, which suggested it could ⁠be a really good audience manipulation film where they just don't know what's happening next," the "Evil Dead" and "Spider-Man" filmmaker said.

Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo reunite for action thriller 'Crime 101'

Actors Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo reunite in the new heist thriller "Crime 101", which had its European gala premiere in London on Wednesday - the Marvel Cinematic Universe co-stars' fifth collaboration. Hemsworth plays Mike Davis, a high-end thief who has managed to evade capture while carrying out a string of heists along the 101 Freeway. Spotting a pattern, detective Lou Lubesnick (Ruffalo) starts closing in on Davis just as he teams up with disillusioned insurance broker Sharon (Halle Berry) for a major robbery, upending the lives of all three. "I signed on to the film first. I read the script and thought of ⁠Mark, texted Mark and he said, 'Oh my God, this is one of the greatest things I've read'," Hemsworth said in London. "To get back together with him, he's such a wonderful person...it was a dream." The film sees Davis carefully selecting his targets, acting fast and without violence. It shows off both his skill set and his emotional side, as ⁠well as the psychological warfare between the characters, Hemsworth said. "It's a very different character than I'd played before. It ‌was about sort of shedding a lot of the default mechanisms or tools I had applied through, especially action films, and films where there was a lot of strength and posturing and showmanship," Hemsworth said. Berry, 59, found the struggles of the high-performing Sharon, who keeps being passed over for a promotion at work, relatable. "This is a woman that's very close to me, being a woman of a certain age and feeling like at this certain age the world is trying to diminish me in some way or tell me that my time ⁠is up and that things are over," Berry said. "I just refuse to accept that. It's not over. I'm just getting started." Also starring Barry Keoghan, Monica Barbaro and Nick Nolte, "Crime 101" is written and directed by Bart Layton and based on the 2020 novella ‍of the same name by Don Winslow. It begins its global theatrical rollout on February 12.

