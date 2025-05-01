PM Modi Inaugurates WAVES 2025: A Historic Global Creative Summit in Mumbai

On May 1, 2025, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated WAVES 2025 (World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit) at the Jio World Centre, Mumbai, marking a watershed moment for India’s burgeoning creative economy. With participation from over 100 countries, this first-of-its-kind summit has catapulted India onto the global stage as a creative powerhouse, uniting artists, innovators, investors, and policymakers under one transformative platform.

The Prime Minister opened his address by extending heartfelt greetings on Maharashtra Day and Gujarat Statehood Day, expressing joy at the presence of international dignitaries and industry leaders. He emphasized that WAVES is not just an acronym but a cultural movement—a “wave of culture, creativity, and universal connectivity.”

Celebrating Indian Cinema’s Century-Long Legacy

PM Modi drew attention to a poignant historical connection, reminding the audience that on May 3, 1913, India’s first feature film, Raja Harishchandra, directed by Dadasaheb Phalke, was released. His birth anniversary, celebrated just a day prior, was a fitting prelude to the summit. Modi celebrated Indian cinema’s influence, citing legends like Raj Kapoor’s fame in Russia, Satyajit Ray’s recognition at Cannes, and the Oscar-winning glory of RRR. He paid tribute to cinematic stalwarts such as Guru Dutt, Ritwik Ghatak, A.R. Rahman, and S.S. Rajamouli, highlighting their role in shaping India's global cultural narrative.

A Global Celebration of Creativity and Collaboration

Modi underscored the summit’s significance as a platform of global collaboration, citing his interaction with creators across gaming, music, filmmaking, and acting. He recalled the powerful impact of the Gandhi 150 initiative, where artists from 150 countries performed “Vaishnav Jan To”, and noted that many contributors to that initiative were present at WAVES.

The summit featured an Advisory Board of global repute and hosted initiatives like the Creators Challenge and Creatosphere, which drew nearly 100,000 participants from 60 countries. Of the 32 challenges, 800 finalists emerged, each now poised to influence the global creative industry.

Innovative Platforms at the Summit: Bharat Pavilion and WAVES Bazaar

Highlighting India’s creative growth, Modi praised the Bharat Pavilion, a showcase of innovation across film, music, gaming, and animation. He lauded the WAVES Bazaar, a new marketplace designed to connect emerging creators with buyers, fueling India’s art commerce ecosystem. This initiative aligns with the summit’s mission to empower grassroots talent and democratize access to global markets.

India’s Ancient Artistic Heritage: A Living Inspiration

Delving into India’s rich cultural roots, the Prime Minister invoked classical traditions such as Bharata Muni’s Natya Shastra, Kalidasa’s Abhijnana-Shakuntalam, and the spiritual essence of Naad Brahma. He emphasized how art, music, and storytelling have formed the soul of India for millennia, from folk songs of rural India to classical compositions and modern cinema. Icons such as Lord Shiva’s Damru, Saraswati’s Veena, and Krishna’s flute symbolize India’s belief in music and art as sacred.

WAVES: A Global Megaphone for Indian and World Stories

PM Modi reiterated India’s call to Create in India, Create for the World, stating that Indian stories are “Timeless, Thought-Provoking, and Truly Global.” WAVES, he asserted, is a platform to bring these stories to life through modern formats such as animation, virtual reality, gaming, and OTT.

He introduced the forthcoming WAVES Awards, envisioned to become the most prestigious international recognition in art and creativity, further institutionalizing excellence in the industry.

India’s Rapid Ascent as a Creative and Economic Superpower

Reaffirming India’s status as an emerging global leader, PM Modi noted:

India is now the second-largest mobile phone manufacturer.

It holds the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem.

It leads globally in fintech adoption.

He called this era the “dawn of the Orange Economy”, powered by Content, Creativity, and Culture. With the OTT sector growing tenfold in recent years and Indian films reaching audiences in over 100 countries, the creative industry is now a cornerstone of India's economic strategy.

Empowering India’s Youth and Regional Creators

Recognizing the importance of India’s young demographic, Modi spotlighted creators from every corner—musicians in Guwahati, podcasters in Kochi, game developers in Bengaluru, and filmmakers in Punjab. He emphasized the role of government initiatives like Skill India, AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics) policies, and global platforms like WAVES in supporting this movement.

He also spotlighted India's potential in animation and graphics, urging Indian creators to tap into the $430+ billion global animation market, projected to double in the next decade.

Creativity Meets Compassion: A Cultural Responsibility

Modi made a passionate appeal for “Creative Responsibility”, warning against the risks of technology without human sensitivity. “We are not here to create robots,” he said, “but emotionally rich, intellectually vibrant individuals.” He advocated for art to preserve compassion, societal values, and cultural consciousness, especially for younger generations vulnerable to divisive ideologies.

A Call for Global Creative Unity

Extending a warm invitation to global creators and investors, the Prime Minister urged them to see India as their creative playground. He called on them to invest in people, not just platforms, and to help India share its billion untold stories with the world.

WAVES 2025 marks a defining moment in India's creative renaissance, setting the tone for a future where art, technology, culture, and commerce merge seamlessly. With its deep-rooted heritage, global vision, and dynamic youth, India is poised to lead the next wave of global storytelling and innovation.

As PM Modi aptly concluded, “Dream Big. Tell Your Story. The World is Listening.”