Trump's Tariff Tango: Navigating Legal Loopholes and International Boundaries

U.S. President Donald Trump introduced a temporary 10% global import duty after the Supreme Court nullified previous tariffs. Leveraging Section 122 and other trade laws, Trump aims to maintain revenue levels while navigating legal uncertainties. The tariffs could evolve following further investigations and negotiations with international partners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-02-2026 05:32 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 05:32 IST
tariffs

In a rapid response to the Supreme Court's decision nullifying tariffs, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a temporary 10% global import duty on Friday. This measure, to be imposed for 150 days, leverages Section 122 of the 1974 Trade Act, as Trump explores alternative legal avenues to reinstate tariffs.

Trump maintains that the new tariffs on all countries will be enacted swiftly, though a spokesperson for Customs and Border Protection was unable to confirm the timeline for halting the collection of illegal IEEPA tariffs. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent anticipates that utilizing the Section 301 and 232 statutes will sustain tariff revenue levels by 2026.

Despite impending legal challenges, Trump's administration is initiating further country-specific investigations, aiming for heightened tariffs post evaluation. Meanwhile, the potential $175 billion in tariff refunds from the nullified IEEPA duties may face prolonged litigation, highlighting the complex web of trade negotiations and international diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

