Trump Administration Ends Controversial Tariff Actions

The Trump administration announced the end of certain tariff actions, following a Supreme Court decision. These actions, originally imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, will no longer be collected. The move signifies a response to changes in legal interpretations around emergency powers.

The Trump administration has decided to terminate specific tariff actions, according to a statement by the White House on Friday. The decision follows a Supreme Court ruling that invalidated President Trump's broad use of tariffs under national emergency legislation.

In response to the court's decision, the White House announced that the additional ad valorem duties imposed as per the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) will cease. The administration indicated that these tariffs, enforced through prior executive orders, are set to be discontinued and no longer collected as promptly as possible.

This development reflects a significant shift in the administration's trade policy, aligning with evolving interpretations of the legal scope of emergency economic powers.

