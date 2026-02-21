Supreme Court Overturns Trump's Emergency Tariffs, Triggering Refunding Frenzy

The U.S. Supreme Court invalidated former President Trump's emergency tariffs, paving the way for potential refunds exceeding $175 billion. This decision comes from a case challenging Trump's use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to enforce tariffs, as forecasted by Penn-Wharton's economic model at Reuters' request.

The ruling, a 6-3 defeat for Trump, marks a pivotal point as companies are likely to demand refunds, which would strain the U.S. Treasury. While the refunds were not explicitly mentioned by the justices, the ruling removes barriers previously limiting returning such funds, as pointed out by the PWBM director.

Trump's tariffs, touted as generating $300 billion annually, face cuts as companies scramble for refunds. The Penn-Wharton model has anticipated these developments, with additional trade measures being devised by U.S. authorities to sustain fiscal stability after the court's decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)