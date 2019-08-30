Sisodia inaugurates Mehrauli Monsoon Festival

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday inaugurated a three-day 'Mehrauli Monsoon Festival' aimed at highlighting cultural and ecological significance of the South district of Delhi. According to an official statement, the festival will showcase heritage walks and cultural performances among other activities across three venues - Aam Bagh, Jahaz Mahal and Jharna.

"We hope it will help promote Mehrauli as a destination for locals and travellers and in-turn give an opportunity for visitors to explore the layered history of Delhi's oldest surviving habitation," the statement quoted Sisodia as saying at the event. "Mehrauli was considered to be Delhi's monsoon retreat. I urge all Delhiites to celebrate the season in this historic location, exploring its rich culture, ecology and heritage," he said.

Sisodia said the Delhi government will organise art, culture and amusement programmes at the doorstep of people for their entertainment and encouragement. The first day saw soulful performances by Qawwali Singers- Qutbi Brothers, Kathak Artist-Rani Khanam & Group and other cultural artists by Sahitya Kala Parishad, it stated.

A special heritage walk organised by history enthusiast Darwesh took curious Delhiites on a journey through old lanes of Mehrauli, it said PTI BUN DPB

