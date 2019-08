BENGALURU, AUG 31 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE BENGALURU

FOLLOWING ARE THE BENGALURUDOORDARSHAN KENDRA PROGRAMMES FOR SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 01

ON CHANDANA0530: MARGADARSHANA-PRAVACHANA BY JAGADEESH C - GOWRI GANESHA SPL0545: DEVARANAMA BY BHARATHI PRATAP - GOWRI GANESHA SPL0600: KRISHIDARSHANA - PEST MANAGEMENT IN CAPSCICUM CULTIVATION0630: DIVYADARSHANA- SRI VISHALAKSHI DEVI TEMPLE, KORAMANGALA0700: SHUBHODAYA KARNATAKA - PT: T.N.VIJAY BHASKAR, CHIEF SECRETARY0745: LIVE NEWS0800: SHUBHODAYA KARNATAKA CONTINUES0900: RANGAVALLI0930: SPOND PROG - JINA DARSHANA1000: SPOND PROG - KATTILU DURGA PARAMESHWARI DEVI TEMPLE -1030: CHINNARA LOKA - ONDU GUBBIYA KATHE1100: LIVE NEWS1115: LEGAL NEWS - READ BY K.S.RAVINDRANATH1130: YUVADARSHANA - YOUTH AND DANCE1200: SPOND PROG - RATHNATREYA1230: FILM QUIZ - THAT ANTA HELI - RPT1300: LIVE NEWS1330: LEGAL PROG - KRIHI BHOOMI KHARIDHI & DHAKALE PATRAGALU1400: SPOND PROG - ST ANTHONY - EP.061430: MADHURA MADHURAVEE MANJULA GANA -RAMESH ARAVIND SPL-6 KARNATAKA REGIONAL SERVICE1500: BEAUTY TIPS - WAXING1530: WEEKEND COMEDY - REPEAT - RUNA THEERUSUKKAGALLA1600: CAMPUS CONNECT - IISC - PART I1630: KANNADA FEATURE FILM - "SWARNA GOWRI" CAST: DR RAJKUMAR, KRISHNAKUMARI, NARASIMHA RAJ & OTHERS DIR: Y.R.SWAMY - MUSIC: M VENKATA RAJU DATE OF CC : 28TH APRIL 1962 ON CHANDANA1900: VARTHEGALU1930: WEEKEND COMEDY SERIAL -MAHILA ADHYAKSHE2000: DANCE SAMARA - REALITY SHOW2100: LIVE NEWS2130: FILM QUIZ - THAT ANTA HELI2200: MADHURA MADHURAVEE MANJULA GANA -GANESHA SPL-1, DHARWAD2230: REPEAT OF KFF T/C AT 1630 HRS0100: REPEAT OF MMMG T/C AT 1430 HRS0130: REPEAT OF WEEKEND COMEDY T/C AT 1530 HRS0200: REPEAT OF BEAUTY TIPS T/C AT 1500 HRS0230: REPEAT OF FILM QUIZ T/C AT 1230 HRS0300: REPEAT OF CAMPUS CONNECT T/C AT 1600 HRS0330: REPEAT OF LEGAL PROG T/C AT 1330 HRS0400: REPEAT OF YUVADARSHANA T/C AT 1130 HRS0430: REPEAT OF CHINNARA LOKA T/C AT 1030 HRS0500: REPEAT OF DEVARANAMA T/C AT 0545 HRS

PTI DVRRBS RBS

