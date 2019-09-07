Woman, son dead after consuming poison in Odisha's Malkangiri

A tribal woman and her son died after consuming poison at a village in Odisha's Malkangiri district on Saturday, police said. Her another son is critical.

Thirty two-year-old Muke Padiami, whose husband died three years ago, lived with her eight year-old son Debendra and six-year-old son Munna at Telerai village. The widow is suspected to have given some poisonous substance to her sons before consuming it, an officer at MV-79 police station said.

Neighbours rushed the trio to Kalimela hospital, where doctors declared Padiami and Munna as dead while Debendra's condition is serious, MV-79 inspector in-charge Mamata Panigrahi said. While police suspect that poverty might have driven Padiami to take the extreme step, they are investigating the case..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)