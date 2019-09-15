Kolkata, Sep 15 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories from the

Following are PTI's top stories from the eastern region at 5.30 pm. CES 7 WB-WILDLIFE-PHOTOS Guides, drivers at Bengal's Gorumara National Park told not to post wildlife photos on social media Jalpaiguri: Safari jeep drivers and guides working at the Gorumara National Park in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district were on Sunday asked by the authorities to refrain from posting photographs of wild animals on the social media.

CES 8 WB-INA SONG Sonu Nigam lends voice to iconic INA song after 76 years Kolkata: Seventy-six years after the INA soldiers sang the song to welcome Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose when he returned to Singapore, Sonu Nigam has lent his voice to its 're-arranged original sound track' in an upcoming film by national award-winning director Srijit Mukherji. CES 9 OD-EDU PROG-HRITHIK 'Zindagi' edu prog in Odisha wins praise from Hrithik Roshan Bhubaneswar: A noble initiative in Odisha to mentor aspiring medicos from financially downtrodden families has drawn effusive praise from Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan among others.

CCM 1 BIZ-COAL-STRIKE Centre's effort to prevent coal strike may go futile: Union leader Kolkata: The Centre's attempt to prevent trade unions of the coal sector from carrying out the strike on September 24 is likely to go in vain as workmen are keen to go ahead with their decision protesting 100 per cent foreign direct investment in mining, a union leader said. ERG 1 AS-GANJA Five kg suspected cannabis seized, one nabbed Guwahati: Five kg of suspected cannabis was seized from a person at Guwahati railway station on Sunday, Government Railway Police (GRP) officials said.

ERG 2 OD-MAOIST-SURRENDER Maoist surrenders in Odisha Rourkela: A Maoist, who was active in Odisha for years, has surrendered here following stepped up operations by security forces and his disillusionment with Maoist ideology, police said. ERG 3 OD-BROWN SUGAR 302 gram brown sugar seized, 3 arrested in Odisha Balasore: The Odisha police on Sunday arrested three alleged drug peddlers from Balasore district and seized 302 gram brown sugar, valued at over Rs 30 lakh, from their possession..

