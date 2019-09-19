International Development News
Gantz says he should be PM in Israel unity government

PTI Telaviv
Updated: 19-09-2019 17:10 IST
Benny Gantz, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's main opponent in the country's general election, said Thursday he should be prime minister in a broad unity government. Gantz spoke to journalists after Netanyahu called for them to join together in a unity government as results from Tuesday's vote showed neither with an obvious path to form a majority coalition.

Gantz's centrist Blue and White is nevertheless two seats ahead of Netanyahu's right-wing Likud, according to results so far published by Israeli media.

COUNTRY : Israel
