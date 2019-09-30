Broadway-style Ramayana tells the epic with a mix of dance and drama

'Tis the season to watch Ramayana, and bringing to life the story of valor of Ram with pomp and show here is an innovative broadway style theatrical production. "Sampurn Ramayana", now in its fifth edition, is a three-hour long saga set to be staged at the Netaji Subhash Place by Aryan Heritage Foundation, starting October 2.

The mega epic, with participation of over 120 professional actors and dancers from the National School of Drama, will be played at a massive stage of 180 feet -- further divided into 6 sub stages to ensure an uninterrupted movie-like experience. "We knew we were on to something great when we started out, but the response we got from the audience has far exceeded our expectations. People from all age groups are coming to witness this phenomenon, and their love encourages us to take this show to new levels year after year," Rajender Mittal, President, Aryan Heritage Foundation, said.

With over 16 soul-touching original sound tracks, the show's music is touted to have a standout feature of the whole act. "Chandra Kamal who is the son of Raj Kamal (music director of the epic Mahabharat by BR Chopra) and Bharat Kamal are the music directors. Then the title song is sung by famous singer Udit Narayan, while strong yet soulful Kailash Kher has sung the part for the introduction of Ravana," he added.

All of this is strung together in the voice over by Mukesh Khanna for an unforgettable experience. Directed by Shashidharan Nair and choreographed by Papiha Desai, the production will boast of a massive multi-layer LED screens to create an illusionary experience for audiences.

The foundation has also added more dynamism in their act by designing new vibrant costumes for their artistes. Though focusing primarily on transmitting the teachings and moral values of the great epic, the show also aims to contribute in the making of a generation that is driven by strong principles.

"Given the rich heritage and traditions that make India what it is, there is so much to unfold to the derailed youth who can benefit from it and transform their lives," said Mittal. The show, to be repeated everyday at 7 pm, will conclude on October 7.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)