A day after the Goa police nabbed a man from Bihar in connection with a "nude party" poster on social media, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday asserted the coastal state never promotes "sex and drug" tourism. Sawant congratulated the police for arresting the man, who he said, had tarnished Goa's image.

The man, Armaan Mehta, a former computer teacher, allegedly uploaded an invite on social media informing about a "nude party" in Goa, police said on Monday. He was arrested from Katihar in Bihar and brought to Goa on Monday, an official had said.

Sawant said Goa is a preferred destination for adventure tourism and people flock to the state to see its sandy beaches. "Tourists come to Goa for sun, sand and sea and there is hinterland tourism. Goa has just won an award for adventure tourism. We never promote sex tourism and drug tourism, Sawant said in a video message.

He slammed political parties for trying to tarnish the reputation of Goa by calling it a destination for "drug and sex" tourism. Politicians should speak with responsibility and care. If they say Goa is all about sex tourism, then it is condemnable.

"They should speak responsibly in the future so that Goas image prospers, the Chief Minister said in his message. Sawant was apparently referring to former Deputy Chief Minister and Goa Forward Party president Vijai Sardesai's statement that Goa is in news only for sex and drugs, and that it is a very dangerous trend.

The police had said Mehta put up the poster on social media to create a sensation and cheat his prospective customers..

