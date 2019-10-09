Ghaziabad: One more accused of raping minor held

The third accused of raping a minor girl last month was arrested here on Wednesday, police said. The 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by three men -- Awdesh, Kapil and Shobit -- on September 13 when she was alone at her home, Superintendent of Police (rural) Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said.

The accused took turns to rape the girl and made a video of the crime, he said. Awdesh and Kapil were held on September 27 while Shobit was absconding. He was arrested from the Inder Garhi bus stand in Masuri area of the city on Wednesday, the SP said.

The three have been sent to jail under sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act. PTI CORR DPB

