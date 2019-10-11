I am hale and hearty: Dharmendra after dengue scare

Veteran actor Dharmendra on Friday said he is in good health after he was diagnosed with dengue last week. Taking to Instagram, the 83-year-old actor said he was in Lucknow last week when he fell sick with dengue but is now "hale and hearty".

"Love you friends, I am hale and hearty with your good wishes," Dharmendra said in another post. The actor was admitted to Hinduja Hospital in suburban Khar last week. But since he was responding well to the treatment, the doctors decided to discharge him after three days.

"He was diagnosed with dengue few days back and was admitted to the hospital. He returned home three days back. He is a bit better now, he is taking rest," sources close to the actor told PTI. Last month, the actor was seen at the trailer launch event of his grandson Karan Deol's debut film "Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas".

He most recently featured in "Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se", alongside sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)