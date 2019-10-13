Saxophone exponent Gopalnath's last rites on Oct 14

The last rites of renowned saxophone maestro Kadri Gopalnath, who died here, will be performed on October 14, family sources said. His body will be kept in the town hall here on Monday from 10 am to 2 pm for the public to pay their last respects.

The family is waiting for his elder son, who is in Kuwait to arrive, for performing the last rites. Dakshina Kannada District Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh visited the late artiste's house at Padavinangady..

