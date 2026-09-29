ILO and KfW Extend Türkiye Jobs Project to 2027, Supporting Workers and Businesses

For workers trying to secure a regular income and employers struggling to find skilled staff, the extension of an employment project in Türkiye means continued access to training, advice and support for formal jobs. The International Labour Organization (ILO) Office for Türkiye, with continued support from the German Development Bank, KfW, has extended "Promoting decent work for Syrians under temporary protection and Turkish citizens" until December 2027. Delivered in close partnership with the Ministry of Labour and Social Security and the Social Security Institution (SSI), the project will support Turkish citizens and Syrians remaining in the country and respond to labour market changes linked to potential voluntary returns to Syria.

Training that leads to jobs with protection

Since 2018, the project has connected Syrian refugees and Turkish citizens with formal employment through three complementary services that address the practical barriers facing workers and employers. The Work-Based Learning Programme (İŞMEP) provides training within businesses to help participants develop skills that lead to sustained employment. The Transition to Formality Programme (KİGEP) subsidizes employers' social security contributions and work permit fees, reducing costs associated with formal hiring. Local BİLMER information centres give workers and business owners guidance and support to move into formal employment.

These efforts have secured formal employment for more than 27,000 workers, with 65 percent remaining in formal jobs after project support ended, and BİLMER centres have guided approximately 36,000 workers and business owners. Speaking after the new phase agreement was signed, ILO Office for Türkiye Director Yasser Hassan said the partnership had supported 67,000 workers and business owners with skills, information and incentives to improve access to formal jobs. He described decent work as the foundation of social justice and socio-economic development, connecting the extension with protecting local livelihoods and helping people choosing to return to Syria prepare to rebuild their lives.

What formal work changes for families and businesses

ILO research cited in the release shows that the programme gave most Syrian beneficiaries their first opportunity to enter formal work, bringing employment contracts, social protection and safer workplaces into their working lives. Turkish workers reported better working hours and healthcare coverage, benefits that make employment more dependable beyond the monthly wage. Businesses said subsidies and learning on the job helped them address urgent skills shortages without cutting jobs, demonstrating how support for workers can strengthen enterprises and contribute to labour market formalization and social cohesion.

The next phase will expand workplace learning through Chambers of Tradesmen and Artisans in cities including Gaziantep, Mersin, Bursa and Istanbul, connecting employers with skills and giving jobseekers career guidance, vocational training and job placements. Dedicated opportunities will be provided for women and persons with disabilities. Stronger local BİLMER offices will offer community-based enterprise development services, helping micro and small businesses improve productivity, manage economic pressures and sustain formal employment.

Practical guidance for people choosing to return

A dedicated digital platform will provide reliable labour market information, guidance for enterprises undergoing transition and reintegration support for Syrians who opt for voluntary return. Hassan said the platform would help the project respond to changing regional circumstances and emerging employment needs, extending practical assistance to people making decisions about their future. Support for returnees forms part of an approach that continues to promote decent work and formal employment for communities in Türkiye.

The extension reflects more than eight years of cooperation between the ILO and KfW, supported by an enduring partnership with Türkiye's government and social partners. The services will be embedded in institutional frameworks with social partners to strengthen local ownership and keep assistance available beyond 2027, supporting economic resilience, social cohesion and lasting access to decent work.