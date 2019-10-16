In-principle nod for Sunburn music festival: Goa minister

Goa Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar said on Wednesday that the state government has given "in-principle" permission to hold the Sunburn EDM festival in the state in December. Ajgaonkar said the final approval for the popular Electronic Dance Music (EDM) festival will be given only when the organisers fulfill the criteria laid down by the government.

"We have taken a decision to give in-principle approval to Sunburn Klassique to host the festival from December 27 to 29," he said. The promoter of the festival, Percept Live, has announced collaboration with Goa-based nightlife and promotions firm Klassique for all Sunburn events in the state.

The festival is planned to be held at Vagator beach in North Goa district this year..

