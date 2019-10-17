In the groove: Live music in bars strikes a chord

Restaurants, bars and clubs are alive with the sound of music – the live variety not just recorded tracks from the touch of a button or the flip of a switch. With one, two, three or more member bands playing all kinds of music at various kinds of venues in big cities such as Delhi and Mumbai, gigs is the new buzzword in the hospitality sector. And getting into the groove are budding musicians who have found new career opportunities as well as audiences looking to combine their evening out with their love for live music.

Delhi-based PR professional Ayanti Ghosh is part of an expanding crowd that frequents restaurants, bars and even co-working spaces that host regular live music gigs, pointing to the popularity of a culture that traces its origin to 19th century New York. Dim lights, her best friends huddled around the table and a live band playing jazz as she sips on her long island iced tea is Ghosh's idea of a perfect weekend evening.

"I am not a loud music concert fan. I enjoy soft, groovy beats in the backdrop of my meals. Restaurants that play live music offer a nice, lively ambience to sit back with a drink and enjoy," the 25-year-old told PTI. "Live music lets you relax, and allows you to connect with yourself, and with the people you are hanging out with," added 33-year-old marketing professional Sumit Vashisth. He makes it a point to drop by at a restaurant in Gurgaon or Delhi to watch a live gig every Friday or Saturday to unwind after a long week at work.

In India, the trend of live music in restaurants and bars can be associated with popular singer Usha Utthup who got her big break after she was spotted during a performance at Kolkata's Trincas Bar & Restaurant in the 1970s. "Live music is so popular in restaurants that people just wait for live singing nights and we have been seeing regular faces for several performers," Abhishek Chhabaria, co-founder of SHOR, a restaurant-cum-bar in Mumbai, told PTI.

Experimental and edgy, covers and originals, the music on offer is as versatile as it can get. There's jazz, rock n roll, Sufi music and, of course, good old Bollywood. Kolkata-based vocalist Ahona Sen, for instance, performs jazz, Afro-Cuban and Brazilian jazz, genres of music that are all rooted in African poly-rhythms, rich harmonies and soulful melodies.

She is part of three different bands -- Brazilian jazz quartet Sabor do Brasil, jazz band 4 on a Swing and Afro-Cuban and Latin jazz ensemble Los Gatos. The 28-year-old, who decided to pursue music professionally after an uninspiring short stint at an NGO, said the thrill of performing live is "incredible".

"Live gigs provide an incredible interface with the audience. The stage and the music lets you be anyone you want to be. You share the rawest of feelings with absolute strangers and as their bodies move and faces emote, you know you have formed a bond on some level!" Sen, who performs in several Indian cities, said. Also full-time musicians are Dehradun-boy Ujjwal Singh, now based in Mumbai, and Prabhjot Singh from Delhi.

Prabhjot, who performs solo as well as with bands like The Copycats, Evenodd, and PAN!C, said he plays a wide range of music, including pop, rock, and Rnb depending on the audience. The number of gigs in a month can be as high as 15. "With my cover band, The Copycats, I play all kinds of genres and songs. It's mostly commercial music. We do a lot of tribute shows too. For example, Coldplay, Michael Jackson, John Mayer, Ed Sheeran, Bryan Adams.

"With Evenodd, I play progressive rock/Metal music. PAN!C is a boyband, where we dance, sing and entertain people," the 25-year-old said. Besides, playing at restaurants and pubs, Prabhjot also performs at corporate events and wedding gigs to make a living.

A live musician can earn anything between Rs 4,000-12,000 per performance at a restaurant or a club. According to 29-year-old Ujjwal, live music is as popular as it has ever been.

"This is probably the era of maximum live music India has seen. This craze of live performances is growing and young live singers all over the country are trying to get into the music business," he said. While most restaurants have music as an additional attraction besides food and drinks on the menu, some places like Piano Man Jazz Club and Cocktails and Dreams-Speakeasy market themselves primarily as music destinations.

The former recently hosted a performance by Kolkata-based Blues band 'Big Family' at its Safdarjung Enclave outlet. While entry to most places with live gigs is free of cost, Piano Man Jazz Club which has another outlet in Gurgaon, has an entry fee of Rs 200 and Rs 300, which can also be purchased online through BookMyShow.

The food and drinks are quite clearly secondary to the music and conversation is discouraged when a show is on. There is also Imperfecto, which has several outlets in Delhi NCR and has won thrice in the Times Food and Nightlife Awards' "Best Live Music" category.

"We never thought that live music will become one of our main USPs," Naresh Madan from the restaurant said. SMAAASH in Gurgaon has a similar story to tell.

"Live music is really popular... These performances change our entertainment routine, and with live music, we tend to give your customers something new to look forward to," Udit Batra, director F&B, Smaaash Entertainment, said. Live music is also penetrating into segments like co-working spaces.

Like Whizdom Club, a newly opened co-working space in Greater Kailash, recently hosted a live music performance. "We aspire to create a workspace that not only nurtures, but at the same time offers people a vibrant work environment,” Chulamas Jitpatima of Whizdom Club, said.

