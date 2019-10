Cuban dance legend and choreographer Alicia Alonso died on Thursday at the age of 98, the Cuban National Ballet announced. She was the only Latin-American ever to have been recognized as a "prima ballerina assoluta," a rare honor awarded to the most exceptional female ballerinas of their generation.

She died Thursday morning, a national ballet spokesperson told AFP.

