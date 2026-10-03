Tens of thousands protest across Spain over housing crisis

Tens of thousands of people took ​to the streets of Madrid ​and other Spanish cities ‌on Saturday as ​they stepped up demands for action to tackle a mounting housing crisis after government measures were struck down ‌by the opposition. Some demonstrators waved posters calling for a general strike after the measures drawn up to address mass anger over the eviction of an 87-year-old woman in ‌Madrid, and other housing issues, were rejected in parliament on Friday.

"It's a ‌shame," said Nando de Anguulo, 26, who joined Saturday's protest in Madrid. "It only proves that it is us the people who have to adapt to the political parties, and not the politicians to ⁠what ​the people want, ⁠and this can't go on like that. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez might call a snap election for ⁠November after the legislation failed to pass, Spanish media reported on Friday, and would ​be watching the strength of Saturday's protests before making a decision.

Sanchez's office refused ⁠to comment on the reports. In the southeastern city of Valencia, demonstrators clashed on Saturday with police ⁠who ​fired rubber bullets and tear gas to break up protests.

About 30 protesters managed to get inside the City of Arts and Sciences, a landmark ⁠cultural building in the city, before they were ousted by police. Other demonstrations in ⁠50 Spanish cities were ⁠peaceful. About 70,000 protesters took part in the demonstration in Madrid, the Spanish government said on Saturday.