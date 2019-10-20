'Uddhav' international dance festival in Gwalior from Oct 31

Over 1,000 artistes will take part in the four-day long international dance festival titled 'Uddhav', to be held in Gwalior from October 31. Uddhav Sanskritik Evam Kreeda Sansthan's Keshav Pandey on Sunday said dancers from Spain, Italy, Israel, Iran, Russia, Kirgizstan and Sri Lanka would participate in the event.

"This is 16th year of the festival, in which dancers from various states of the country also participate along with international participants," Pandey told reporters here. "An important objective of this festival is to present the rich and vibrant cultural heritage of Gwalior to the international community," he said.

The festival will formally begin with a carnival passing through the city streets, he added..

