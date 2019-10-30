BJP MP Ravi Kishan boards train after 20 years

Actor-turned-BJP MP Ravi Kishan on Wednesday boarded a New Delhi-bound train from here and said he alighted a train after 20 years. He boarded the Vaishali Express to travel to his Lok Sabha constituency of Gorakhpur and give his feedback on facilities made available to passengers during the Chhath festival rush to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

Kishan told journalists present on the occasion that it was after a gap of 20 years that he was traveling by train. "Goyal had asked me to see for myself the facilities available to passengers on trains running on the busy Delhi- Bihar route. I shall travel up to Gorakhpur and give my feedback to him," Kishan said.

Better known for having played lead roles in Bhojpuri films, besides coming up with some critically acclaimed performances in Bollywood films, Kishan also said he was proud of his Bhojpuri roots. He mooted a proposal that the Narendra Modi government bring in a bill for the inclusion of the language in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

"I would not rest until Bhojpuri gets its due," he said waving to a group of cheering fans. Kishan won back Gorakhpur for the BJP two years after the party lost it to the Samajwadi Party in a by-poll necessitated by Yogi's resignation after becoming the chief minister.

Earlier, in 2014, the actor-turned-politician had made an unsuccessful debut when he lost his deposit contesting as a Congress candidate from Jaunpur.

