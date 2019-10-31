International Development News
Development News Edition

Louvre in push to display 'missing' Da Vinci: culture expert

  • PTI
  • |
  • Riyadh
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 18:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 18:40 IST
Louvre in push to display 'missing' Da Vinci: culture expert
Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Louvre museum has made an "offer" to the owner of the world's most expensive painting to allow it to be displayed in a Leonardo da Vinci exhibition in Paris, a French cultural body chief said Thursday. The world-famous Salvator Mundi has not been seen in public since it was sold for USD 450 million at a Christie's auction in 2017, amid speculation that it was purchased on behalf of Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler.

Organizers of the blockbuster Louvre exhibition, which opened last week, have not ruled out a last-minute appearance for the painting. "To have the painting in the exhibition in the Louvre would have been a win-win situation for all parties involved. I am sad... but the doors are still open," said Chris Dercon, president of the French government-run cultural body Rmn Grand Palais.

"I have all reasons to believe that the directors and the curators of the Louvre... made an offer to the owner or owners of this fantastic Salvator Mundi. There is still a way to share this work not only with the specialists but also with the public." Speaking at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) conference in the Saudi capital Riyadh, Dercon did not elaborate on the terms of the offer.

There was no immediate comment from the Louvre in Paris or its outpost in Abu Dhabi. The work, in which Jesus Christ is depicted emerging from darkness, blessing the world with one hand while holding a transparent globe in the other, has not been seen in public since its sale.

The Wall Street Journal first reported that the painting was bought by Saudi prince Badr bin Abdullah, who had acted in the name of the kingdom's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Riyadh never confirmed or denied that report.

But the culture ministry of the United Arab Emirates said that it was the owner and that the painting was to go on display at the Louvre Abu Dhabi in September 2018. Then, to widespread surprise, the UAE said it was postponing the hanging.

"Cultural ownership is not about materials or objects or about money or financing alone," Dercon said. "True cultural ownership has to be deserved and is about sharing." The Louvre exhibition runs until February 24.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

As Brazil's oil industry grows, environmentalists raise red flags

As executives gather in Rio de Janeiro ahead of a blockbuster offshore oil auction, a mysterious crude spill is raising questions about whether Brazils oil industry is growing faster than the governments ability to police it.For two months,...

PREVIEW-Soccer-Conte on warpath over "very strange" fixture congestion

Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte has only been in charge for 13 games and the famously fiery coach is already on the warpath over his teams crowded fixture list, though whether his anger is justified is another matter. Inter will visit Bolog...

CORRECTED-U.S. House tees up first Trump impeachment vote

U.S. lawmakers are scheduled on Thursday to cast their first vote in the impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump as the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives takes up a measure that sets up the next steps in the fast-mo...

Louvre in push to display 'missing' Da Vinci: culture expert

The Louvre museum has made an offer to the owner of the worlds most expensive painting to allow it to be displayed in a Leonardo da Vinci exhibition in Paris, a French cultural body chief said Thursday. The world-famous Salvator Mundi has n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019