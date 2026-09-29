"Police hooliganism won't work": Saurabh Bharadwaj reacts after FIR over assault on Delhi Police head constable

AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday alleged that police were trying to intimidate party leaders and workers by implicating them in false cases, saying such actions would not deter them. "Police personnel are scared. They think that implicating us in false cases will scare us. This won't work. This hooliganism by Police won't work," Bharadwaj said.

His remarks came after Delhi Police said an FIR had been registered regarding the alleged assault on a Delhi Police head constable, with the names of Bharadwaj, Jarnail Singh and AAP workers mentioned in the case. The police added that the case has been registered under sections related to obstructing a public servant in the discharge of official duties and assaulting a public servant.

Earlier on Monday, Bharadwaj, accompanied by party MLAs and councillors, reached the Vikaspuri Police Station to demand the immediate registration of an FIR against Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh. The protest came in the wake of a viral video showing Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh allegedly slapping a local youth during a road inspection row in Tilak Nagar after opposition leaders exposed alleged sub-standard PWD road construction.

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal on Monday also stepped up his attack on the BJP over the video showing Parvesh Sahib Singh slapping a man during a road inspection in Tilak Nagar on Sunday and alleged corruption in the project. Kejriwal told the media that “poor quality” roads were never built during AAP’s ten-year rule in Delhi. He slammed Parvesh Sahib Singh, saying, “This is not your father’s country; you cannot slap someone like this”.

He demanded the arrest of Parvesh Sahib Singh. “This road was built a few days ago. This road is peeling off by hand. We have never seen such a road being built in Delhi. Delhi is the capital of the country, and such a road was never built during AAP's time. There has been a lot of corruption in this,” the former Delhi Chief Minister said.

“Yesterday, when the minister (Parvesh Verma) came here to inspect the road, he slapped Saheb Singh. This is not your father's country; you cannot slap someone like this. This country belongs to 140 crore people,” he added. (ANI)