2nd edition of Bengaluru ByDesign to make design more accessible

With a focus on demystifying design to make more accessible to the public, the Bengaluru ByDesign in its second edition will host over 50 events including installations, exhibitions, workshops, screenings, pop-ups, and talks. The 10-day design program that begins on November 15 will serve as a platform for global creative dialogue, featuring strong participation from design professionals from across the world to celebrate creativity, encourage design thinking and explore the innovations in design today.

Bengaluru ByDesign founder Suprita Moorthy said the event will not just shine the spotlight on India's design talent, but also feature conversations on technology, materiality, sustainability, and community design, bringing in a global perspective. "Design has diversified. It now touches on innumerable aspects of contemporary culture and business, yet its reputation still hinges on the product and, ultimately,

consumption. "The second edition of Bengaluru ByDesign aims to showcase a diversity of design practices contributing to the reputation of the city by adding new stories to it.

"Our program is about the layering of stories, not just installations but the talks, education, the conversations that take place around it," Moorthy said. Some of the key highlights of this year's festival are immersive public installations including Polish artist and architect Jakub Szczesny's "Taburete Tower" that binds architectural tooling and design practice to create a community-building project focusing on the notion that 'Design is for everybody'.

Also part of the event is "Our Colour Reflections" by British designer and artist Liz West, created in collaboration with Asian Paints and the British Council. The site specific work will respond to the architecture in which rays of light will

beam through seven prisms made from special colour filter glass in creating an atmospheric illusion that will stimulate visitors' visual perception of colour. "Loo Cafe X Water Loop", a sustainable sanitation project will showcase a new model for public toilets that celebrates water and ecological systems.

This collaboration is between the curators Jane Withers Studio UK, Anupama Kundoo Architects and Ixora Corporate Services. "Vivid Books" by Vitek Skop will present an interactive installation using the interactive textbook where students will learn about physics topics through augmented reality in a fun and playful way.

Alongside installations, design and photography exhibitions will also be part of the event that will be held across 10 venues in Bengaluru including, Bangalore International Centre, Titan Campus, Electronic City, National Gallery of Modern Arts, Workbench Projects, Ulsoor, CoWorks, and Residency Road. Bengaluru ByDesign will come to a close on November 24.

