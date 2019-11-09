Dhrupad maestro Ramakant Gundecha cremated

Padma Shri-awardee Dhrupad vocalist Ramakant Gundecha was cremated in Bhopal on Saturday, a day after he died of a heart attack in the city. The younger among the famous Gundecha brothers (Umakant-Ramakant), the 57-year-old vocalist suffered a heart while waiting for a train for Pune at Habibganj railway station here.

"Ramakant Gundecha suffered a heart attack at the station. He died on his way to the hospital," his brother Umakant Gundecha said. The incident occurred when the Gundecha brothers were waiting for a train for Pune where they were scheduled to perform in a program, family sources said.

His last rites were performed at Bhadbhada cremation ground in the city. The deceased maestro is survived by his wife and a son.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath expressed grief over passing away of Ramakant Gundecha. "A big void is created in the music world with the passing away of Ramakant," Nath said in a message.

Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited the residence of Gundecha and consoled the grieving family members.

