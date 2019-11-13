Telugu actor Rajasekhar suffers minor injuries in road
Telugu film actor Rajasekhar escaped with minor injuries after the vehicle he was driving overturned near here in the wee hours of Wednesday, police said. The incident occurred on the Outer Ring Road at Shamshabad at around 1.20 a.m.
The actor, however, was booked for "rash and negligent" driving, the police said. "The actor, who was driving and alone in the vehicle, sustained minor injuries in the incident. With the help of passersby he informed the police and also reached his house and is safe and doing well," police added.
A case was registered against the actor under relevant IPC sections 279 (rash driving) and 337 (endangering life or personal safety of others), the police official said. In a video message, the actor's wife Jeevitha said the mishap occurred after the vehicle's tyre burst and it hit the divider and turned turtle.
"Some passersby helped him and he informed the police about the incident. He is perfectly fine...there is only a small scratch on his face," Jeevitha said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajasekhar
- Hyderabad
- Jeevitha
- Outer Ring Road
- Shamshabad
ALSO READ
Repairs to slow down traffic on Mumbai-Hyderabad route
Hyderabad: Children of Alakaapoor township write to CM KCR demanding water supply in their area
CISF welcomes 'newest, highly trained' K9 member in canine squad at ASG Hyderabad
TN: Protests by TSRTC employees intensifies in Hyderabad, protesters rub their nose on ground
Protests by TSRTC employees intensify in Hyderabad, protesters rub their nose on ground