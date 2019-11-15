International Development News
SaMaPa Sangeet Sammelan to be held from Nov 19

  PTI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 15-11-2019 17:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 17:00 IST
The 15th edition of SaMaPa Sangeet Sammelan will see young and upcoming artistes sharing the stage with musical maestros of the country for Indian classical performances. The festival, organised by Sopori Academy of Music And Performing Arts (SaMaPa) along with Incredible India, Ministry of Tourism, Govt of India and IFFCO, will be held at the India Habitat Centre here on November 19-20 before moving to Kamani Auditorium from November 22.

The annual music festival will feature around 65 performers including senior musicians like santoor player Bhajan Sopori, vocalist Malini Awasthi, sitar player Kushal Das, and pakhawaj maestro Vishambhar Nath Mishra, and upcoming artistes like vocalist Piu Mukherjee, sitar duo Hafiz Bale Khan and Rais Khan, and vocalist Waseem Ahmed Bhatt among others. "SaMaPa believes in bringing something new for Delhi music connoisseurs. After 13 years, SaMaPa is again presenting this special recital where six tabla players will come together to present the specialties of their respective gharanas of tabla. I will be presenting some rarely heard ragas this year and highlighting some of his new additions and innovations on santoor," Bhajan Sopori said.

The five-day event will also witness a painting exhibition, organised by SaMaPa and J&K Academy of Art, Culture & Languages, by artists from Jammu and Kashmir. During the course of the festival SaMaPa awards would also be given under seven categories to eminent as well as upcoming talent.

While veteran vocalist Ajay Pohankar will be honoured with 'SaMaPa Vitasta Samman' for his lifetime contribution to Hindustani classical music, vocalist Malini Awasthi will be awarded 'SaMaPa Nund Rishi Samman' for her contribution to Indian light classical and folk music. 'SaMaPa Sangeet Tejasvi Samman' will be conferred upon renowned tabla maestro Ustad Akram Khan, Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra will be given 'SaMaPa Kala Vardhan Samman' for the organisation's contribution to Indian music.

Young sitar player Hafiz Bale Khan will be awarded 'SaMaPa Yuva Ratan Samman' in recognition of talent in the field of Hindustani classical music, 'SaMaPa Acharya Abhinavgupt Samman' will be given to Shashiprabha Tiwari for her contribution to the field of music as a music journalist.

A new award, 'SaMaPa Award of Excellence, will be conferred upon Yesudas Bernabas Christudas for his contribution to the field of music as a sound engineer. "The classical music connoisseurs will witness some special presentation and rare ragas and talas this year by different performers. In terms of my own performance, I'll be presenting a very special raga and some exclusive compositions of his age old Shaivite-Sufi tradition of Kashmir," santoor maestro Abhay Rustum Sopori, who is also SaMaPa's general secretary, said.

The festival will come to an end on November 24.

