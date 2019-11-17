International Development News
Writer Shanta Gokhale honoured with lifetime achievement award at Tata Literature Live

  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 17-11-2019 23:44 IST
Renowned writer and playwright Shanta Gokhale was on Sunday presented the lifetime achievement award at Tata Literature Live! The Mumbai LitFest here for her work, which has made a significant impact in the Indian literary field. The 10th Tata Literature Live! The Mumbai LitFest culminated with an awards ceremony on Sunday.

"I feel honoured to be a Lifetime awardee of Tata Literature Live! It is a grand encouragement for me to go on writing and thinking. I am often asked about writing in English and Marathi. Both languages have a rhythm and cadence of their own," Gokhale said after receiving the award. Recipient of the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, Gokhale is a multi hyphenate personality. She recently published her memoirs, "One Foot on the Ground: A Life Told Through the Body".

The Tata Literature Live! literary awards were also announced at the finale ceremony. In the fiction space, Tata Literature Live! first book award was given to 'The Far Field by Madhuri Vijay' (HarperCollins) and book of the Year award went to 'The City and the Sea' by Raj Kamal Jha (Penguin Random House).

Tata Literature Live! first book award in the non-fiction category was given to 'A Stranger Truth: Lessons in Love, Leadership and Courage from India's Sex Workers' by Ashok Alexander (Juggernaut) and book of the year award went to 'Early Indians: The Story of Our Ancestors and Where We Came From' by Tony Joseph (Juggernaut). The business book of the year award went to 'Leapfrogging to Pole-vaulting: Creating the Magic of Radical and Sustainable Transformation' by Raghunath Mashelkar and Ravi Pandit (Penguin Random House).

Penguin Random House got publisher of the year award. Tata Trusts' big little book award for authors in Hindi Children's Literature went to Prabhat and the big little book awards for Illustrators for children's books went to Priya Kuriyan.

The festival was held from November 14 to 17 in the city.

