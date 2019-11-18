Film festival to raise issues of pollution, climate change

A total of 170 films and documentaries creating awareness about the environment, including 90 short films on the theme of pollution, will be screened at the upcoming 10th edition of CMS Vatavaran environmental film festival. Organised by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and curated by CMS Vatavaran, the film festival will begin on November 27 at Dr Ambedkar International Centre here.

Utilizing films as a window to dive into nature, the "green film festival" will exhibit the best of Indian and international movies and documentaries from Switzerland, Denmark, Canada, Nepal, Argentina, USA, Netherlands, Iran, Israel, Norway, Germany, and New Zealand among other countries. "CMS Vatavaran is a worldwide film celebration and gathering on condition of natural life in India. It is not just a film festival celebrating the cinematic art of films but focuses more on using the films as a tool for creating awareness," organisers said.

While short film "Let us breathe! – A Children's Plea" will highlight the air pollution problem of the national capital from a school student's perspective, "Clean and Green", a short cutout animation film, plays on the theme of Swachh Bharat mission. Another short film "Greeny Cycle" will focus on the hazards of vehicular pollution on the environment, and "Inhabitable Manmade Future" will offer an insight of a devastating future due to climate change.

The shortlisted films from the Short Film festival and Competition will be awarded under three categories -- Professional, Amateur, and School. The first prize winners of each category will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh, Rs 50,000, and 25,000, respectively. The four-day festival will also host forums and discussions on topics of climate change and conservation.

The film festival will conclude on November 30.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)