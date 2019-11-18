International Development News
Lata Mangeshkar still in ICU, doing fine: hospital sources

  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 18:29 IST
  • Created: 18-11-2019 18:29 IST
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of a hospital here, is doing "fine", hospital sources said on Monday. Lata Mangeshkar, 90, was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital here after she complained of difficulty in breathing last week.

"She is doing fine. She is still in the hospital's ICU," the insider told PTI. The hospital source added Lata Mangeshkar was on ventilator till Sunday night but could not confirm if she was still on it.

The veteran singer's younger sister, singer Usha Mangeshkar said they were waiting for the doctors to discharge her. "She is doing fine. She is still in the hospital and when the doctors will tell us to take her home then we will do so," Usha Mangeshkar told PTI.

In her over seven-decade long career, Lata Mangeshkar has sung more than 30,000 songs across languages. She is considered one of the greatest playback singers in Indian cinema. She received the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in 2001.

