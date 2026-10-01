Russian drone smashes into Kyiv school, no injuries, officials say

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2026 14:25 IST | Created: 01-10-2026 14:25 IST
Russian drone smashes into Kyiv school, no injuries, officials say

A Russian drone ​tore through a school ‌in Ukraine's ​capital, authorities said on Thursday, the latest in a spate of worsening air attacks ‌on Kyiv.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko said children had been in the shelter at the moment of the strike, which sparked a fire. He reported ‌no injuries. The State Emergency Service released images of rescue workers ‌picking through debris and dousing the charred building, whose windows were shattered.

The morning attack came amid intensifying, around-the-clock strikes on Kyiv and other cities with ⁠jet-powered drones ​which Ukraine's military ⁠has struggled to shoot down. Earlier on Thursday, one person was wounded in ⁠a Russian air attack on a business centre in the Black Sea ​port city of Odesa, regional officials said.

City administration chief Serhiy ⁠Lysak said infrastructure had been damaged but gave no further details. Odesa and the ⁠surrounding ​region have been a frequent target of attacks aimed partly at choking Kyiv's export revenues.

Russia, which says it strikes ⁠only military targets, reported that it had attacked a data centre in ⁠Odesa and ⁠a cargo vessel in the nearby port of Chornomorsk.

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