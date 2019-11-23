International Development News
Veteran theatre personality Shaukat Kaifi laid to rest

  • PTI
  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 22:58 IST
  • Created: 23-11-2019 22:52 IST
Family and friends bid a tearful adieu to veteran actor and Shabana Azmi's mother Shaukat Kaifi as she was laid to rest at a cemetery in suburban Mumbai on Saturday evening. Shaukat Kaifi, who was in her early 90s, passed away on Friday evening due to cardiac arrest.

She was buried at the Sunni Kabristan in Versova suburbs at 4:30 pm, three rows away from her husband Kaifi Azmi, a famous Urdu poet and film lyricist. Shaukat Kaifi has two children Shabana and Baba Azmi.

She was buried in the presence of family, friends, and people from the film fraternity. A huge photo of Shaukat Kaifi adorned with white flowers was placed at her Juhu residence.

A host of celebrities like Farhan Akhtar, Amitabh Bachchan, Naseeruddin Shah, Rishi Kapoor, Tabu, Sanjay Kapoor, Divya Dutta, Rekha, Shankar Mahadevan, Sunita Kapoor, Nandita Das, Aditi Rao Hydari, Kiran Rao and Prasoon Joshi, paid their last respects. Kaifi was known for her work in Hindi films such as "Umrao Jaan" , starring Rekha, "Garam Hawa" , "Salaam Bombay!" and "Heer Ranjha" , among others.

She was last seen in the 2002 romantic drama "Saathiya" . On November 26, a meeting will be called to celebrate the life of Shaukat Kaifi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

