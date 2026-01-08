Left Menu

UN chief Guterres regrets US decision to withdraw from some UN entities

United ‌Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres regrets a ⁠U.S. decision to withdraw from dozens of U.N. entities, ​his spokesperson said ‍on Thursday.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday ⁠that ‌the United ⁠States would withdraw from dozens ‍of international and U.N. ​entities, including a key ⁠climate treaty and a ⁠U.N. body that promotes gender equality and ⁠women's empowerment, because they "operate contrary ⁠to ‌U.S. national interests."

