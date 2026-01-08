UN chief Guterres regrets US decision to withdraw from some UN entities
Reuters | Updated: 08-01-2026 22:46 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 22:46 IST
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres regrets a U.S. decision to withdraw from dozens of U.N. entities, his spokesperson said on Thursday.
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the United States would withdraw from dozens of international and U.N. entities, including a key climate treaty and a U.N. body that promotes gender equality and women's empowerment, because they "operate contrary to U.S. national interests."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United
- U.S.
- Donald Trump
- U.N.
- â U.N.
- Antonio Guterres
- â U.S.
ALSO READ
Spanish soccer league battles Cloudflare over piracy, says U.S. company ignores illegal content
Spanish soccer league battles Cloudflare over piracy, says U.S. company ignores illegal content
U.S. Tightens Grip on Venezuela's Oil Wealth in Strategic Move
Tensions Rise Over U.S. Interest in Greenland Amid European Concerns
High-Profile U.S. Delegation Heads to Davos for World Economic Forum