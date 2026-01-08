Left Menu

Man dies after tree branch falls on him during pruning in west Delhi

Updated: 08-01-2026 22:45 IST
A 45-year-old man died after a tree branch fell on him during a pruning operation in west Delhi's Naraina Vihar on Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred when Mukesh, a resident of Naraina village, was passing through the Ring Road, they said.

He was taken to the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The Public Works Department (PWD) was carrying out the pruning, police said.

In a statement, the PWD said the incident was ''deeply unfortunate''.

''As per the preliminary report from field staff, the area was fully barricaded and pruning work was being carried out using a hydra machine with all necessary permissions in place for tree cutting. Despite repeated warnings, the pedestrian forcibly entered the restricted zone where branches were being cut,'' it said.

The statement added that a thorough investigation has been ordered and if any lapse is found on the part of the contractor or PWD officials, strict action will be taken.

A case has been registered under provisions related to causing death by negligence and further legal action is being initiated, police said.

