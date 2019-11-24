International Development News
'Destination Northeast' festival in Varanasi fusion of rich cultures of Ganga and Brahmaputra: Jitendra Singh

'Destination Northeast' festival in Varanasi fusion of rich cultures of Ganga and Brahmaputra: Jitendra Singh

The ongoing 'Destination Northeast' festival here is offering an opportunity for fusion of rich cultures of the Ganga and the Brahmaputra, Union Minister Jitendra Singh has said. The four-day festival showcasing art, culture, cuisine, handicrafts and handlooms of the Northeastern region is being held for the first time in this Uttar Pradesh temple town.

'Destination Northeast' is providing a live experience to the audience and all the eight states of the region are participating in the event along with their respective handicraft, handloom, organic products and cultural troupes. "The Destination Northeast festival will bring India's cultural diversities together and help people across India to understand what the Northeast is all about," Singh, who inaugurated the event last evening, said.

The Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) said Varanasi is a holy city and it is a unique opportunity to have this event here. Singh expressed happiness over that Northeast's culture is being showcased on the banks of the Ganga.

The festival is exhibiting the striking similarities between the Ganga and the Brahmaputra in terms of ancient culture, diverse handlooms and silk products, spiritual heritage and vibrant tourist hubs, he said. The festival is being organised by the DoNER ministry and attended by veteran cine star Zeenat Aman, former cricketer R P Singh and several other celebrities from the world of films, music and sports.

The minister said the Northeast provides unexplored avenues for youths from all over India and has something to offer to each of the young start-ups and aspiring entrepreneurs from across the country. Therefore, it is fast emerging as the favourite destination for the youth, he said.

The minister said the Northeast model of development has become a reference point for replication in other parts of India. There is so much to learn from the Northeast and some states like Sikkim have GDP that most of the other states don't have, he said.

Singh said the festival will provide an opportunity to create awareness and the people will learn about the rich culture of Northeast here. He encouraged the local youths to participate in the festival and find opportunities for economic development.

Speaking about the initiatives for the Northeast, the minister said connecting the Northeast with the rest of country is the priority of Modi government and various steps have been taken to boost rail, air and road connectivity. The festival, which will continue till November 26, is being held at IIT BHU grounds here.

The previous editions of 'Destination North East' were held in Delhi and Chandigarh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

