Maha: Woman killed by friend in Aurangabad over 2-wheeler sale

  • Aurangabad
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 17:59 IST
A dispute between two womenfriends over the sale proceeds of a moped in Maharashtra'sAurangabad district led to the killing of one of them, policesaid on Monday

Vidya Chandrakant Talekar (29) had sold her moped toher friend Shakeela Shaikh (32) and reached the latter's placelate Sunday night to collect the money from the transaction,assistant inspector Sharad Jogdand of Jinsi police stationtold PTI

"They had an altercation over the sale amount duringwhich Shakeela took out a knife and stabbed Vidya. The accusedthen took Vidya to hospital but doctors declared her dead onarrival. We have arrested Shakeela," he said.

