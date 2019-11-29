Delhi govt's 'Youth festival' to feature music, dance, theatre performances

The government of Delhi on Friday announced the ninth edition of its 'Youth Festival' that, this year, will seek to "create an environment of harmony and love". The six-day festival that opens on December 1 at Central Park here, will celebrate music, dance, and theatre, and will see participation by several young and upcoming artistes.

"Youth is the future of our country and we have always kept our faith in the development of the youth and children to make our nation better. We also believe that culture is the best way to reach out to the people from any section of the society. "We are determined to preserve the cultural heritage of the city. Our government hopes to create an environment of harmony and love through such programs. Reaching out to a new audience is important in doing so," deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said.

He added that the festival will showcase "creative and constructive involvement of youth in Delhi", through an elaborate lineup of dance, music, and theatre performances, as well as a laser show. Handmade art works will also be exhibited at Kala Mela during the festival.

Students of Sarod player Mukesh Sharma, Bharatnatyam dancer Jayalakshmi Eshwar, and contemporary dancer Shivam Chauhan will perform on the first day. A street play by Parikalpana Cultural society, and a band performance by Ekagra will also be held.

The following days of the festival will witness ensemble performances by disciples of tabla maestro Akram Khan, Bharatnatyam exponent Kanaka Shrinivasan, Pakhawaj player Fateh Singh Gangani among others. The festival will come to a close on December 6.

