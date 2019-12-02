Left Menu
Event to mark anniversary of saxophone exponent on December 6

  Mangaluru
  Updated: 02-12-2019 17:15 IST
A musical event to mark the 70th birth anniversary of saxophone maestro Kadri Gopalnath would be held on December 6, the musician's son Manikanth Kadri said on Monday. Addressing reporters here, he said the event named Kadri Sangeetha Saurabha 2019 is meant to fulfil the wish of the late musician who had wanted to make Mangaluru a musical centre.

Popular singers and artistes from across the country would be invited for the event which would be inaugurated by administrator of the Dharmasthala temple D Veerendra Heggade, he said. Alva Foundation chairman Mohan Alva, district in- charge minister Kota Srinivas Poojary, MLAs Vedavyasa Kamath, U T Khader and Bharath Y Shetty and deputy commissioner Sindhu Rupesh would attend the function, he said Professor of Trinity College of Music, London, Candida Connolly would also be present, he said.

A Carnatic recital by Padmabhushan Dr T V Gopalakrishnan accompanied by G Ramanathan on the saxophone, B Natesan on the mridangam, Rajendra Nakod on the tabla and Bhimachar Rajashekar morsing would be one of the highlights of the event, he added..

