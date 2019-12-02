ASI to set up new museum in Antiquities Collection at Purana Quila

The Government/Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will set up another museum to house objects excavated from across India which have been lying in the Central Antiquities Collection (CAC) at Purana Quila.

The museum will be housed in the arched cells of Purana Quila. Central Antiquity Collection Section is a centre for housing the collection of antiquities explored and excavated by the Archaeological Survey of India. These antiquities date back from the Prehistoric period to the post Independence era. The objective to open a new museum is to display antiquities such as tools, potteries, terracotta, beads of semi-precious stones, sculptures, architectural fragments, etc. for the general public, students and research scholars.

(b) The museum is proposed to be opened by April 2020.

(c) The estimated cost of the project is Rs.2 crore.

This information was given by the Minister of State (I/c) of Culture and Tourism, Shri Prahlad Singh Patel in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.

(With Inputs from PIB)