Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia blocks Shutterstock pages over flag insult

  • PTI
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 18:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 18:36 IST
Russia blocks Shutterstock pages over flag insult

Russia on Tuesday said it had blocked pages of the American photo agency Shutterstock over images it said insulted state symbols, with one showing a Russian flag placed in excrement. Communications watchdog Roskomnadzor said "certain pages of Shutterstock have been added to the (banned) register", according to state news agency TASS.

Roskomnadzor said pages on Shutterstock, which says it has 300 million images, were blocked due to "insulting state symbols" and showing "methods of suicide". Roskomsvoboda, a freedom of information campaign group, publicized the ban on Monday, saying that it affected a page showing a Russian flag placed in a pile of excrement.

The state watchdog's website confirmed that the page was blocked on prosecutors' request. However, the image could still be accessed on Shutterstock's site on Tuesday afternoon.

Webpages that "insult state symbols" can be blocked by the state watchdog without any court decision, obliging providers to block sites if owners do not delete the material. The watchdog's website said four pages had been blocked on its initiative and on the request of the Prosecutor-General's Office, without specifying which pages.

One of Shutterstock's domains is blocked in Russia, though its main website is still available. The communications watchdog said the ban requests dated back to October.

The deputy head of Roskomnadzor watchdog, Vadim Subbotin, told TASS that Shutterstock had not responded to requests to delete the content. "We're ready to discuss further effective cooperation when they get in touch," he said.

Shutterstock did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Botswana: Authorities issue flood alert due to heavy rains

Botswana authorities have issued a red alert on the possibility of flooding across the nation amid fears of heavy rains over the next few days.In a statement on Monday night, the Department of Meteorological Services warned that heavy rains...

UPDATE 2-Brazil GDP surprise shows economy in better shape than thought

Brazils economy appears to be on a stronger footing than most observers had believed, official figures showed on Tuesday, with growth in the third quarter beating expectations and previous readings going back to last year being revised high...

COLUMN-Hedge funds pile into petroleum on rosier economic outlook: Kemp

Hedge funds resumed heavy buying of crude oil and petroleum products last week, with the previous weeks bout of profit-taking halted by increasing optimism over the global economy and hopes for more output cuts by Saudi Arabia.Futures and o...

Indian men's TT team achieves best ever ranking

The Indian mens table tennis team on Tuesday achieved its best ever ranking by moving up to the eighth spot in the latest ITTF rankings. The Indian team comprising World No. 30 G Sathiyan and World No. 36 Sharath Kamal, is tied with ninth p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019