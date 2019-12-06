Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 1,000 tribal artists showcase products, skills in Aadi Mahotsav

The Mahotsav was a roaring success and in the course of 15 days, Tribal Artisans transacted business worth Rs 20 crores.

Over 1,000 tribal artists showcase products, skills in Aadi Mahotsav
As the name of this event ‘Aadi Mahotsav’ suggests, it is the ‘adi’ factor that is important about them. Image Credit: Twitter(@tribesindia)

TRIFED, Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Govt. of India, organized its much-awaited annual National Tribal Festival 'Aadi Mahotsav' for a fortnight from 16th – 30th November 2019 at Dilli Haat. The Aadi Mahotsav was attended by more than 1,000 tribal Artists & Artisans from 24 states, who showcased their products and skills. The festival featured exhibition-cum-sale of tribal handicrafts, handloom, and tribal culture through over 200 stalls. These included handwoven cotton, wool, and silk fabrics, woodcrafts, tribal jewelry, metal craft, terracotta, bead-work, masques, and other objects. They also showcased compelling paintings. Besides, the Mahotsav displayed a vast variety of natural products like forest honey, tamarind, herbs, spices from the Southern States, dry fruits from Ladakh, J&K and Himachal Pradesh, apples, etc. The Mahotsav was a roaring success and in the course of 15 days, Tribal Artisans transacted business worth Rs 20 crores.

The tribes contribute over 8% of the country's population. This is a very significant number, corresponding to over 10 crore Indians. The national objective of inclusive development (sabkavikas) includes the development of tribes as an important component. Our constitution enjoins upon the Government the responsibility of addressing the special needs of the tribals.

As the name of this event 'Aadi Mahotsav' suggests, it is the 'adi' factor that is important about them. The Adivasi way of life is guided by primal truths, eternal values, and natural simplicity. The greatness of the tribes lies in that they have managed to retain the primal skills and natural simplicity. Their creations issue from the depths of time. This quality gives their arts and crafts a timeless appeal. The crudest tribal handicraft instantly touches a primal instinct in all of us. This is particularly true of tribal music and dance.

The event was inaugurated by Sh. Amit Shah, Union Home Minister in a glittering ceremony on 16th November 2019. Sh. Arjun Munda, Union Minister of Tribal Affairs presided and Smt. Renuka Singh, Minister of State of Tribal Affairs, was the guest of honor.

A special feature of the festival this year was the visits and attendance by eminent personalities and dignitaries, and artists of national repute which included Shri Om Birla, Speaker Lok Sabha; Smt. Anusuiya Uikey Governor of Chhattisgarh; Sh. Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare and Rural Development; Sh. Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas; and Sh. Faggan Singh Kulaste, Minister of State for Steel.

The eminent icons from the fields of arts, crafts & sports who graced the festival included Smt. Hema Malini, Member of Parliament; Sh. Manoj Tiwari, Member of Parliament; Smt. Mary Kom, Member of Parliament & Tribes India Brand Ambassador; Pt. Hariprasad Chaurasia, renowned flute player; Ustad Shahid Parvez Khan, renowned sitar player; Mrs. Chanchal Bharti, Yusuf Nizami, renowned Qawwali singers.

Eminent fashion personalities such as Smt. Ruma Devi, Sh. Rohit Bal, Sh. Jatin Kochhar, Ms. Meagan Ollari, Ms. Liz Hartman also graced the event and greatly appreciated the art forms on display.

Former Indian Hockey team, cricket & shooting player Sh. Zafar Uqbal, Sh. A.B. Subhaiah, Sh. Anupam Gutlati, Sh. Jagbir Singh, Sh. Arvind Chabbra, Sh. Manser Singh, Sh. Sanjay Bisht, Sh. Vineet Kumar, Sh. Chetan Sharma, Shri Surinder Khanna also visited the Mahotsav and were felicitated for their service to the country.

In line with the national aspiration to go cashless, for the tribal artisans accepted payment through major credit/debit cards for which Point of Sale (POS) machines was provided in each stall. Special training was conducted by the State Bank of India to ensure smooth operations of the same. Besides its very own e-commerce portal www.tribesindia.com, Tribes India proudly carried forward its business with Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal, PayTM and Govt. of India's portal GeM, for e-commerce of the tribal products.

Another highlight of the festival was the signing of MOU with Facebook to create a cohort of 5000 TRIFED-Facebook Van Dhan Interns who would be residents of forest areas.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Israel detains Palestinian Authority TV journalists in Jerusalem

Israeli police on Friday detained four journalists from the Palestinian Authoritys official television station in Jerusalem, drawing protest from Palestinians who say their activities in the holy city are increasingly restricted. The Palest...

Killing of Telangana rape accused must be accepted as punishment by God: Puducherry CM

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said that the killing of the four accused of raping and murdering a veterinary doctor in an encounter by Telangana Police on Friday must be accepted as a punishment to them by God. The four accused were shot de...

Roof collapses at historic church in black Florida community

Orlando, Dec 6 AP The roof has collapsed on a 94-year-old Florida church that was only recently granted historic landmark status, further endangering efforts to preserve the surrounding black community. No one was injured when the roof of t...

POLL-Turkish central bank seen cutting rates 150 points to 12.5%

Turkeys central bank is expected to cut its key interest rate to 12.5 from 14 next week, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, sustaining an easing cycle designed to revive the economy and bringing real rates below levels in most emerging market...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019