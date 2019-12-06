Left Menu
Renuka Singh to launch Ritu Beri as Chief Design Consultant for TRIFED

TRIFED under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs is going to forge a partnership with Ritu Beri Designs to promote Indian tribal crafts and culture across the country and the world.

Ms. Beri will be the Chief Design Consultant for Tribes India. Her creativity will, therefore, lead to synergies with the world-class hand-crafted masterpieces of tribal craftsmen and craftswomen alike to create a mini-India of tribal haute couture. Image Credit: Twitter(@TribalAffairsIn)

Smt. Renuka Singh, Minister of State for Tribal Affairs will be the Chief Guest at a function tomorrow to announce the 100 days achievements of 'Prime Minister Van Dhan Yojana' and will also launch the international fashion designer Ms. Ritu Beri as Chief Design Consultant for TRIFED under Ministry of Tribal Affairs to promote tribal arts & culture. Smt. Meenakshi Lekhi, Member of Parliament will also be present on the occasion.

Pradhan Mantri Van Dhan Yojana (PMVDY) is a Market Linked Tribal Entrepreneurship Development Program for forming clusters of tribal SHGs and strengthening them into Tribal Producer Companies has been launched with participation from all the 27 States from the Country.

