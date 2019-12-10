Dev to essay role of 'father of Indian football' in movie

Bengali actor Dev will essay the role of Nagendra Prasad Sarbadhikary, referred to as the 'father of Indian football' for introducing the game among Indians in the late 19th century, in an upcoming movie. 'Golondaz' will not be a biopic on Sarbadhikary, who shaped Indian football for two decades since 1877, but will be inspired by his life, filmmaker Dhrubo Banerjee told reporters here recently.

"The present generation does not know much about Sarbadhikary, how he introduced the game and popularised it among Bengalis. My movie will weave the tale with references from real-life events," said Banerjee, who had earlier churned out two popular movies based on adventure tales. The filmmaker said he chose Dev for the role because of his "physique, athleticism, dedication and sincerity in getting into the skin of the character".

Banerjee said he was impressed by the way Dev was practicing the game with former Indian football team captain Bhaichung Bhutia for the movie. "Bhaichung is a tough taskmaster and I am grateful to him. I am practicing under his watchful eyes every morning.

Though it is physically taxing, I am enjoying every moment," Dev said. The shooting of the film will commence from January next year, Banerjee said.

Sarbadhikary had mobilized his classmates for playing football at Hare School in colonial Calcutta in 1877. Seeing the enthusiasm of the boys of the school, its European teachers had asked Sarbadhikary and his companions to promote the game among students in and around Calcutta.

The Boys' Club, founded by Sarbadhikary, was the first Indian initiative to form a football club. He had founded a string of sporting clubs in Calcutta in the 1880s, including the Sovabazar Club which was one of the leading sports institutions of that era.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)